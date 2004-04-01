Tracey's Hope Hospice Care Program & Rescue
for Domestic Animals, Inc.
We are a non profit organization who specialize in Care of Elder, Sick, Disabled,and Terminally ill Pets. We are Animal Rights Activists and we have a PA State Licensed Kennel Bonded and Insured with an Electronic Dispatched Fire Alarm System.
We provide:
* Pet Loss Support Services
* Euthanization performed in the home of the pet owner.
* Grief Counseling
* Animal Rescue for the Elderly and Terminally ill Pets
* Reunite lost pets with their owners
* Fostering for abused animals
* Care and help for animal rights
Email:
volunteerdenise@aol.com
"Tracy's Hope"
In Honor of Saint Francis of Assisi the Patron Saint Of Animals
~The Patron Saint of Our Business~
In Memory of
Tracey Marie Kumor
who Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge April 1, 2004