Tracey's Hope Hospice Care Program & Rescue

 for Domestic Animals, Inc.



We are a non profit organization who specialize in Care of Elder, Sick, Disabled,and Terminally ill Pets. We are Animal Rights Activists and we have a PA State Licensed Kennel Bonded and Insured with an Electronic Dispatched Fire Alarm System.


We provide:

* Pet Loss Support Services
* Euthanization performed in the home of the pet owner.
* Grief Counseling
* Animal Rescue for the Elderly and Terminally ill Pets
* Reunite lost pets with their owners
* Fostering for abused animals
* Care and help for animal rights

Email:

volunteerdenise@aol.com

"Tracy's Hope"
In Honor of Saint Francis of Assisi the Patron Saint Of Animals
~The Patron Saint of Our Business~


In Memory of

Tracey Marie Kumor

who Crossed Over The Rainbow Bridge April 1, 2004

Call:570-457-1625

volunteerdenise@aol.com


